After months of declining health, Carol Lee (Fox) Lindsey, formerly of Junction City, KS, passed away April 3, at age 79, at a hospital in Kalamazoo, MI.
Survivors include her husband, Gil, of Lawton, MI; brothers Larry and Jim Fox and Jim’s wife, Marsha Moore, all of Topeka, KS; Larry and Donna Marston, of Bentonville, ARK; and Patricia and Richard Powers, of Fresno, CA. Other survivors include nieces and nephews in Manhattan, KS; Lawrence, KS; and Austin, TX.
The second daughter of William A. (“Bill”) and Mildred Fox, -- Barbara Sue died at six months -- Carol was raised in Junction City with her parents, two grandparents and two brothers. Despite crippling arthritis, she attended Junction City schools, joined Girl Scouts, shared summertime day trips to neighboring cities (at 40 mph on Highway 40) and kept pace with friends and classmates.
After Bill’s death, Carol’s mother married Ted Marston, also of Junction City. The new family of seven created festive Sunday dinners and holidays, took up golf and drove to Manhattan, for hamburgers and K-State basketball.
Carol bussed to Dickinson County Schools, at Chapman, graduating in 1962, before meeting her future husband as he completed military service at Fort Riley. The couple married on a sun-splashed Saturday, July 2, 1964, and moved into Gil’s cabin at Lake Paw Paw, Michigan. Next came the new home on a cul-de-sac, in nearby Lawton, MI, for the remaining 57 years of their life together.
Carol took pride in her adopted state, Michigan weather withstanding, but she never forgot Kansas. And, around 2003, at the Kansas Historical Research Center, in Topeka, she uncovered a compelling answer to the mystery of a lifetime.
Mildred, orphaned at an early age and raised on a farm near Alta Vista, KS; had never learned the identities of her biological parents. Until that day, however, through the singular efforts of her persistent daughter. Weeks later, at a reception north of Wichita, while half-sisters and half-brothers embraced for the first time, a proud, wide-eyed Carol Lee Lindsey studied faded images of the maternal grandparents she’d been seeking for years.
