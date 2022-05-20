Carole F. Troy, age 83, a longtime Ogden resident, died May 19, 2022, at Stoneybrook Retirement Community in Manhattan.
Carole was born August 16, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Elmer D. and Florence M. (Blattner) Russell.
She was married to John Edward Troy on April 21, 1956, at St. Daniel the Prophet Catholic Church in Chicago, IL. John preceded her in death on July 22, 1993.
Carole was an excellent mother and grandmother and loved taking care of her family and everyone in Ogden was considered her family. Following John’s death she worked at the Subway on Ogden for many years.
She also was very patriotic and volunteered for all patriotic activities. She also served many funeral luncheons, was a Cub Scout leader, loved to dance and was a huge Elvis fan.
Carole was a member of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ogden, American Legion Auxiliary, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Life Member.
Survivors include six children: Michael Troy of Manhattan, Martin Troy and his wife Cheri of Las Vegas, NV, Mark Troy and his wife Becky of Jackson, MO, Monica Meredith and her husband John of Plattsmouth, NE, Mary Troy of Ogden, KS, and Melanie McLochlin and her husband John of Plattsmouth, NE; one sister Joan Carlson of Orland Park, IL; daughter in law Janet Troy of Ogden; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband John on July 22, 1993. She was also preceded in death by her son Matthew; and four siblings: David Russell, Jacqueline Cecil, Shirley Carlson and Gerald Russell.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, May 26, at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ogden, KS, with Father Ryan McCandless as Celebrant. Private interment will be in the Main Post Cemetery at Fort Riley.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 25th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stoneybrook Retirement Community or Interim Hospice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
