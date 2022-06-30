Carolyn A. Wester was born Feb. 7, 1938, in Lemay, Missouri the daughter of Stephen F. and Margaret (Gender) Seninger Jr. She passed peacefully with loving care from her family and the wonderful, considerate care from the staff at Valley View Senior Living on June 26, 2022.
She graduated from Mehlville Senior High School in Mehlville, Missouri with the class of 1956. She was united in marriage on Jan. 23, 1959, to John Herman Wester, Jr. in St. Louis, Missouri and was a longtime Junction City area resident.
Carolyn was a military wife and mother that supported her husband during most of his 22 years serving his country. She also worked for the Geary County Sheriff Department for a time in dispatch.
Carolyn was a warm hearted, outgoing person who made friends wherever she went. Her generous personality and sense of humor made her a welcome friend who cared about people and their problems. Her hobbies were numerous. She began painting while colorizing her father’s customers B&W portraits and enjoyed painting flowers, wildlife and freehand landscapes throughout her life. Amongst her other numerous hobbies, she enjoyed quilting, ceramics and sewing.
She is survived by her daughter Diane Margaret Wester, brother Dr. Stephen F. Seninger III, sister-in-law Daphne Herling and numerous nieces and nephews on both sides of her extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband John, son Mark and her parents.
Services for Carolyn will be 1 p.m. July 13, 2022, at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery near Manhattan. Cremation has been selected, and there will be no visitation. Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel in Chapman is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.londeenoverleasefuneralchaple.com.
