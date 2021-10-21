Carolyn Marie (Vollan) Winters, age 79, entered into rest on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Cloud County Health Center, Concordia, Kansas. She was born on April 29, 1942 in Jamestown, Kansas to Victor and Frances (Nelson) Vollan.
Carolyn grew up in the Jamestown community attending school in Jamestown and also Junction City. After graduation Carolyn attended Marymount College in Salina, Kansas.
Carolyn was married to Leo Hoober and to this union two wonderful children were born, Brian and Amy.
Carolyn lived in Wakefield, Kansas for the last 20 years before moving back to Concordia in 2017 to live with her son, Brian.
She was a beautician in Hutchinson, KS and also operated her own beauty parlor from home. She later was a newspaper carrier for the Manhattan Mercury and the Junction City Daily Union.
Carolyn loved living in the country. She had a love for animals, especially cats of all sizes. She enjoyed playing the organ. She also loved doing her own home improvement projects.
Carolyn is survived by her son Brian Hoober of Concordia, KS and daughter, Amy Hoober of Colorado Springs, Co.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Frances Vollan; two sisters, Phyllis Guiot and Iona Goodwin; and her step-mother, Ruth Sallman.
Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m, Friday, October 21, 2021 at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, Kansas with Bill Walsh officiating. Burial of cremains will take place at a later time in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be given to the American Heart Association in care of Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, PO Box 606, Concordia, KS 66901. For online condolences please visit, www.chaputbuoy.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.