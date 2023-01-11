Carson Everett Simon, age 18, died January 6, 2023. He was born April 5, 2004, to Patrick and Lindsay (Christian) Simon, in Manhattan, Kansas. Carson was raised in the Wakefield community. He loved hunting, fishing and just being outdoors. Carson loved talking sports with his dad and was an avid Kansas State football fan. He enjoyed cheering them on at games with friends. He was currently employed by R&R Construction in Fort Riley. His dream was to be a mechanic. Carson never met a stranger. He had a smile that would brighten the whole room. It wasn’t uncommon to see that smile after joking around with you. Carson was loved by so many and will be missed greatly. He is preceded in death by his step-grandfather, Chris Straub; aunts, Jamie Cox and Stella Christian.
Survivors: Parents: Patrick and Lindsay Simon of Wakefield, KS
Brother: Peyton Simon of Wakefield, KS
Grandparents: Buddy and Jeannie Christian of Wakefield, KS, Theresa Straub of Wakefield, KS, and Gary and Lana Bowser of McPherson, KS
Great Grandmother: Patricia Simon of Manhattan, KS
Uncles: Travis Christian, Daniel Straub, Shaun Bowser
Aunts: Sarah Straub and Shalonda McGill
Funeral Services: Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM at the Wakefield United Methodist Church in Wakefield, KS
Minister: Pastor Bill Draper
Visitation: Monday, January 16, 2023, from 5-7 PM at the Wakefield United Methodist Church
Memorials: Memorials can be made to the Carson Simon Memorial Fund, to be designated later c/o the funeral home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.