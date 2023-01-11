Carson Everett Simon

Carson Everett Simon

Carson Everett Simon, age 18, died January 6, 2023. He was born April 5, 2004, to Patrick and Lindsay (Christian) Simon, in Manhattan, Kansas. Carson was raised in the Wakefield community. He loved hunting, fishing and just being outdoors. Carson loved talking sports with his dad and was an avid Kansas State football fan. He enjoyed cheering them on at games with friends. He was currently employed by R&R Construction in Fort Riley. His dream was to be a mechanic. Carson never met a stranger. He had a smile that would brighten the whole room. It wasn’t uncommon to see that smile after joking around with you. Carson was loved by so many and will be missed greatly. He is preceded in death by his step-grandfather, Chris Straub; aunts, Jamie Cox and Stella Christian.

Survivors: Parents: Patrick and Lindsay Simon of Wakefield, KS

