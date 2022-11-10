Charles M. Avery, 82, of Shell Knob, Missouri, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. A graveside service was conducted on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Highland Cemetery. The United States Air Force provided military honors.
Charles was born December 22, 1939 in Springfield, Missouri the son of Charles and Eunice (Mercer) Avery. Charles grew up in Junction City, Kansas and attended Junction City Public Schools. On December 20, 1956, he married Linda Turnbull. He joined the United States Air Force in January of 1957 and retired twenty six and a half years later in May of 1983 in Bismarck, North Dakota. He then became employed with a Mandan Petroleum Company where he worked as an instrumentation specialist. While living in Bismarck, Charles obtained his private pilot's license which allowed him and his wife Linda to pursue their lifelong dream of living in an airport community on Table Rock Lake in Missouri. Charles is survived by two daughters, Debbie Porter and her husband Lowell of Greeley, Colorado and Carla Hagerott and her husband Shane of Longmont, Colorado; one son, Gary Avery and his wife Susan of Lincoln, Nebraska; one brother, James Avery of Peyton, Colorado; one sister, Cathy Madsen of East Wenatchee, Washington; five grandchildren, Clinton, Johnathan, Elizabeth, Bethany and James; six great-grandchildren, Alice, Atlas, Charlotte, Kyla, Teagan, Chloe and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Linda Avery; one daughter, Pamela Mathis; one grandson, Garrison Avery and his dear friend Dixie Pearson.
