CHARLINE JOAN BAPTISTA, 77, was born May 24, 1945, in Winfield, KS, the daughter of Raleigh and Eulalia (Wallace) Greer. Joan passed away October 16, 2022, at the home of her daughter, surrounded by family. Joan was raised and educated in Winfield, graduating from Winfield High School in 1963. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Education from Southwestern College. She successfully completed a reading specialist certification program and earned her Master’s degree from Wichita State University. Joan accepted Christ at an early age and attended Second Baptist Church throughout her childhood. She later attended Holy Name Catholic Church in Winfield as an adult. She continued practicing her faith at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atchison and Tabernacle Baptist Church in Wichita. Joan’s talents were many and she desired a career as an elementary school teacher. Joan taught at Holy Name Catholic School, Country View Elementary School, and Whittier Elementary School in Winfield. She continued teaching in Atchison and then in Junction City, before retiring. Joan’s work as a teacher was truly her passion, she loved all children and they loved her. Joan was devoted to her profession, hardworking, and always quick to go above and beyond in the best interest of her students. Joan’s special ability to connect with her students did not go unnoticed. She was known as a favorite teacher and a highly respected faculty member. She received much love, recognition and countless gifts from her students over the years. Joan was united in marriage to LeBaron Baptista in 1967. The couple made their home in Winfield, eventually moving to Atchison and then to Junction City. They were married 38 fruitful years and were blessed with three children. Joan later lived in Eldorado and Wichita. She was an avid reader, a gifted gardener, a talented cook, and a lifelong health enthusiast. Joan believed in staying active and in taking good care of her health. She enjoyed aerobics and she loved walking and jogging. Joan completed several 12k races with her daughter after she retired from teaching. She brought joy to life at home with her family and was known to all as a constant source of love and positive energy. Joan had a radiant smile that would instantly melt hearts everywhere she went. She truly loved being a mother, grandmother, and friend. Joan was a lovely person, a beautiful woman, inside and out. Her generous heart and love of children led the family to host an exchange student, as well as provide a home for several foster children over the years. Joan touched countless lives and she will be greatly missed. Joan leaves behind to cherish her memory her three children, LeBaron Baptista, II, Jeremy Baptista and Kristin Jacob; her sister, Kimberly Greer-Duru; and her grandchildren; LeBaron III, Langston, and Ryleigh, as well as a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Raleigh and Eulalia, Joan was preceded in death by her brothers; Wallace, Richard and Ronald Greer. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at Miles Funeral Service. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery. A visitation is scheduled at the funeral home on Friday evening from 4 to 8 P.M. A memorial has been established in Joan’s name for the Alzheimer’s Association. Contributions may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.milesfuneralservice.com.
