Charlotte Arlene Vasseur, 83, died Dec. 27, 2021, in Manhattan, Kansas.
She was born Sept. 21, 1938, to Otis and Mary Francis (Smith) Mailen in Clay Center, Kansas. Charlotte was a graduate of Clay Center Community High School. She worked in personnel as a federal employee for decades. Charlotte and her family lived in Clay Center off and on for several years before making their home in Manhattan in 1997.
Charlotte was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting. She collected cookbooks from different regions of the world that she visited and compiled her own personal cookbooks from recipes she found from those different countries. Above all other hobbies Charlotte loved to travel. She along with her daughter and sisters traveled all over the United States and various other countries.
Charlotte was a Daughter of the American Revolution. She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Shirley Kimball and Janice Mailen.
She is survived by her daughter Donna Vasseur, of Manhattan, Kansas, brother Edward Mailen, of Fort Worth, Texas, sister Mary Jane Patterson, of Denver, Colorado, and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will take place in the spring. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Childrens Hospital c/o Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.