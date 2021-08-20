Clarence R. Erichsen was born May 24, 1927 in a large two-story house at the corner of Clark’s Creek Road and Kansas Highway 57. He was the first child to Christian and Ada (Spittles) Erichsen. He passed away Tuesday, August 17 at Geary Community Hospital at the age of 94.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 am, Saturday, August 21, 2021 at St. Xavier Catholic Church with Fr Frank Coady officiating. Burial followed at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to mass, 9am to 10 am at St. Xavier Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to St. Xavier’s Catholic Church, 218 N. Washington St., Junction City, KS 66441.
Clancey, as he was often called, grew up in Junction City attending local schools and riding his bicycle to baseball practice and games. He graduated from Junction City High School in 1946 and kept in close contact with many of his high school classmates. He was proud of his Blue Jays. While in school he worked various jobs including delivering groceries for 50-cents a day; setting pins at the bowling alley and helping his mother in her café. While still a teen, he traveled to Ohio with his boss from the bowling alley and competed in a duck-pin tournament where they both won champion. He was active in sports throughout school and was a big sports fan in general always making time to watch KU Basketball, Notre Dame Football or Kansas City Royals Baseball.
Shortly after graduation Clarence enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After his service he returned to Junction City and worked at a few odd jobs before deciding he wanted to be a car mechanic. He worked at several dealerships and it was work he enjoyed. Eventually Clarence went to work at Fort Riley as a motor pool inspector, retiring in 1995 after 30 years.
Along the way he married his high school sweetheart, Bernice Boller on June 23, 1949 at St. Xavier’s Catholic Church. He and Bernice were extremely devoted to their family, their church and the community. Clarence was greatly involved with the formation of a football program at St. Xavier’s High School and was active in coaching as well. He coached junior high basketball and numerous baseball teams during the summer. He was a Boy Scout Leader, a member of the American Legion, and served on many committees for St. Xavier’s Church and Schools. He was an active member in the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.
During retirement Clarence enjoyed golfing, mowing the parish yard and spending time at his parents’ farm where his mother lived until her early 90s before passing away at age 103. He was extremely proud of his home he and Bernice had built in 1964, the yard and always kept his cars in meticulous shape. As he liked to say, he enjoyed “puttering.”
Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice, on Aug. 20, 2020.
He is survived by their five children and families: Steve Erichsen and fiancé Debbie Jones; Eileen and husband Dale Small; Rock and wife, Liz Erichsen; Dennis Erichsen; Jeanette and husband Marte DeMars, all of Geary County; grandchildren; Stephanie Edmonson, Kelly Kramer, Christian Erichsen, Crystal Erichsen, Chrissa Erichsen, Hailey Browning; nine great-grandchildren; his sisters-in-law Wilma Lathrop and Peggy Boller; brother-in-law Bob Wilson and dozens of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his younger brother, Alvin Erichsen and Alvin’s wife, Lavon.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery following the service. Pall bearers will be members of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.
