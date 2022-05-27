Clay Carey Cameron Weekes, age 51, of Manhattan, died May 21, 2022, at Stormont-Vail Health in Topeka.
He was born Sept. 30, 1970, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Colin Victor and Cybil Theresa (Husbands) Weekes and had been a Manhattan resident since 2011.
Clay served for 21 years in the United States Army and retired in 2016, at the rank of Sergeant First Class. He was currently working as a Security Technician at the Manhattan Regional Airport.
He was a member of the Living Word International Ministries Church in Junction City, Kansas.
Clay was proud of his family being from Barbados and was a true Bajan in every sense of the word. He had a great love for collecting various toys and all things comic con. He most importantly loved the Lord and loved people and demonstrated this in his daily actions. Clay would have been proud to know he saved three lives through organ donation.
He was married to Arthalia S. Grey on May 7, 2005, at Fort Hood, Texas. Arthalia survives of the home. Additional survivors include his two sons: Jonathan Weekes of Katy, Texas, and Joshua Weekes of Fort Bragg, North Carolina; his mother Cybil Weekes of Brooklyn, New York; and three brothers: Carl Weekes of Barbados, and Victor Weekes and Jason Weekes both of New York.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 8-8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 2-3 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Clay’s Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Living Word International Ministries Church, 1704 St. Marys Road, Junction City, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the City of Manhattan for the Douglass Center. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.