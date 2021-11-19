If you knew Clyde W. Phillips Jr., you probably knew a man who was called “Moose.” He left to be with his beloved wife Michelle on Wednesday morning, Nov. 17, 2021.
Clyde was born on Aug. 4, 1944 in Junction City, Kansas. He graduated from high school and went to college at Fort Hays State. He spent a bit of time at Kansas State, but not much education was accomplished there.
Clyde courageously fought in Vietnam in the First Cavalry division 30 artillery. In which he was awarded the Bronze Star. After his tour of duty, he married Michelle and created a life and family in Overland Park. He worked for Farmland Industries for most if not his entire career. We are blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Moose during his 77 years. Among them: always say hello with all of your heart to every stranger; that person may need a piece of kindness and a smile. Clyde was known as a prankster and a spinner of tales.
Clyde is survived by his daughters Janelle and her partner Jan of Manhattan, Kansas, Jill Alexis and her husband Tristan, of Seattle, Washington, his two grandchildren Jack and Eleanor. His wife, who died in December of 2014, predeceased Clyde.
As Clyde would always say, “Remember who you are and what you represent.” Now that Clyde is at rest, please hold him close in your mind and spirit. In lieu of flowers, buy a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts (or cookies, or any sweet treat,) show up to a friend’s or neighbor’s house uninvited and give them to them. Carry Clyde’s amazing and kind spirit forward for everyone to know.
If time permits, come spin some tales with his family: a visitation will be held at 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at the Johnson Funeral Home 203 N. Washington St. in Junction City. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the Good Shepherd Hospice House or to the CAMP L.I.T. Foster Teen Camp.
