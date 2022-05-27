Daniel P. “Pat” Boller, 97, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas. A Mass of Christian Burial took place at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at St. Xavier Catholic Church in Junction City.
A rosary was prayed at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home, followed by a visitation until 8 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to St. Xavier Catholic Church or to the Geary County Historical Society.
Pat was born on Nov. 25, 1924, the son of Raymond Charles and Marion Estelle (Hooper) Boller.
Pat attend school in Geary County and graduated from St. Xavier's High School in 1942. He joined the Navy in September 1943 and served until November 1946. Pat served in Europe and Asia as a Radioman Second Class.
He was a member of St. Xavier's church, Knights of Columbus and the American Legion Post #45. He served on the Humboldt School Board and the County Farm Bureau Board. He farmed in the Lower Clark Creek area on the family farm.
On June 12, 1948, Pat married Dorothy Louise Burjes at St. Xavier’s Church in Junction City, Kansas.
Pat is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy; four sons, Daniel J. (Pamela) Boller, Junction City, Kansas, Darryl M. Boller, Dwight C. (Sharon) Boller, Junction City, Kansas, Dennis W. (Debbie) Boller, Junction City, Kansas; one daughter, Diane M. (Ken) Howland, Burlingame, Kansas; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.