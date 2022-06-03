Danny Lee Kirkpatrick, age 49, was born Nov. 30, 1972 in El Dorado, Kansas. He passed away unexpectedly at home on May 7, 2022 in Chapman, Kansas. Dan was the son of Willis and Betty (Kimball) Kirkpatrick. His early years were spent in Whitewater, Kansas, where he had fond memories of small town life. His family moved to Scott City, Kansas, when Dan was a sophomore.
This was a difficult move for him, but he made lifelong friends, was part of three state championship football teams and fell in love with his future wife before he graduated from Scott Community High School with the class of 1991. Dan continued his education at Bethany College while also playing basketball and baseball, graduating in 1995. He later obtained his master’s in Educational Psychology from Kansas State University in 2007.
Dan was a true “helper” whose mission in life was to spread kindness and encouragement to everyone he met. He was blessed with a career that allowed him to do this, working as the counselor for Manhattan Area Technical College for many years before moving on to a position at Junction City High School in 2019. Most recently, he was the counselor for Chapman Elementary School, while also coaching middle school basketball. For many years, he taught Sunday school and Bible quizzing at his beloved church, JCNaz.
Dan loved sports of all kinds, playing multiple sports in his younger years, always cheering on his favorite teams and coaching his kids in local youth leagues as often as possible. He was a comedian always and could make almost anyone laugh. He loved a great bass line, cooking his famous chili and Dan-a-ritos, having the greenest grass on the block, American history and reading five books at one time. Most importantly, he had a deep and abiding faith and was devoted to his family and his Savior above all.
On July 25, 1998, he was united in marriage to Jennifer Ann Gruver, in Scott City, Kansas. She survives of the home. Other survivors include his loving daughters McKenna (20), Maya (17), Adelynn (14), his son Sawyer (10), all of the home; his parents Willis and Betty Kirkpatrick of Peabody, Kansas; brother Darren Kirkpatrick and wife Missy of El Dorado, Kansas; sister Leanna Wohlgemuth and husband Kevin of Phoenix, Arizona; along with nine nephews and five nieces.
Services will be Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Junction City Church of the Nazarene in Junction City, Kansas with Pastor Mark Hatcher. Family will receive friends at the church after the service. Memorial contributions will be used for the benefit of his children’s education and for scholarships for local children to attend church camp/mission trips. They may be mailed to Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 411, Chapman, Kansas 67431. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.londeenfuneralchapel.com or to Junction City Church of the Nazarene.
