Darlyene Mardell Westberg, age 86, of Junction City, Kansas, was born in Huxley, Texas on Nov. 5, 1935, and passed from this life on July 2, 2022. She was one of eight children born to Avery P., and Jewel Odessa Oswalt.
At the age of 17, Darlyene graduated from high school in May of 1953 and moved to Houston, Texas where she went to work and attended church at the Gulfgate Pentecostal Church pastored by Brother Fred Olson. She met and later married Leonard Eugene Westberg in December 1955. Leonard and Darlyene engaged in working for the local church under Pastor Olson. She attended Texas Bible College for one and a half years until her husband received a calling to pastor in Church Point, Louisiana in 1969. In 1971, she moved to Junction City, Kansas with her husband, as he became the new pastor of Faith Tabernacle. From June 1971 until 2004, she lived in Junction City. Darlyene resided in Wichita, serving under Pastor Nathan Dudley and later under Pastor Robert Davis of Wheelersburg, Ohio before returning to Junction City in 2013 again serving under Nathan Dudley.
Known as ‘Sister Westberg,’ she taught Sunday School in the local church, as well as at numerous youth camps. Due to her genuine and practical daily living applications of biblical teachings, she was a highly sought-after speaker for ministerial and Ladies Retreats around the country. Darlyene worked beside her husband in both churches where he served as pastor. She loved people as well as working in God’s vineyard. Until the end, her heart was in working for the Kingdom of God and labored to encourage others.
In December 1972, God richly blessed her life with their darling, precious daughter Marjorie who was born on the 14th. This angel came into their lives and blessed them with an abundance of sunshine and joy. Marjorie Darlyene resides in the home. Brother Westberg went to his retirement in Heaven on Sept. 3, 2001.
Sister Westberg leaves to cherish her memory: a brother David Oswalt and his family; brother-in-law Francis Westberg and family, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. She was also affectionately known as “mom” or “grandma” by her sons, daughters and friends in the Lord.
Preceding Darlyene in death were two sisters: Hortense Fleming, and Lurlean Miller, as well as brothers Avery Oswalt, Joe Oswalt, Gurvis Oswalt and two infant siblings.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Faith Tabernacle Church with Pastor Nathan Dudley officiating. Burial will follow the service at Highland Cemetery. No visitation is planned.
