Darrel Keith Penland, age 60, a longtime Manhattan resident, died Jan. 4, 2022, in Milford, Kansas.
Darrel was born May 27, 1961, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of George E. and Evelyn L. (Neal) Penland.
He graduated from Manhattan High School with the class of 1980.
Darrel worked for the Cinderella Cleaners, Wildcat Lumber, was the clubhouse manager at Stagg Hill Golf Course in Manhattan for 19 years, and the last two years as the clubhouse manager at Rolling Meadows Golf Course in Junction City.
He enjoyed bowling in the Tuesday night league at Wildcat Lanes, golfing, fishing and taking photos of nature. He was a stranger to no one and a friend to everyone.
Survivors include his four siblings: Nicholas Penland of Rapid City, South Dakota, Gregory Penland and his wife Anne of Rapid City, Janice Hinman and her husband Paul of Manhattan, and Nancy Moss and her husband Mike of Manhattan; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at Tuttle Creek Shelter #4 from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 12.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rolling Meadows Golf Course, Stagg Hill Golf Course or the Cancer Research Fund at Kansas State University. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.