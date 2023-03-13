David "David" N. Holman

David ‘Dave’ N. Holman, 65, of Junction City, Kansas passed away March 9, 2023. Dave was born January 11, 1958, in Wichita Falls, TX, the son of Milton and Betty (Raleigh) Holman and grew up in Junction City.
Dave loved to fish and take his boat out to Milford Lake any time he could and was always more than happy to have company. His passion was music. If he wasn’t playing with a band around town, he was probably hosting a jam session at his house, open for all to come and enjoy! He was always a positive guy and accepting of everyone.
Dave is survived by his daughter Bonnie Holman, of Junction City; grandson Phoenix Holman, of Junction City; sister, Kim (Ed) Coleman, of Milford; brother, Kevin Holman, of Manhattan; two nieces, Torrie (Tevis) Denton and Jacqie Reisinger; two nephews, Clay (Amber) Crocker and Cordell (Heather) Coleman; as well as eight great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and very close friends that became family over the years.
A celebration of David’s life will take place Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the American Legion in Junction City, KS. While memorial contributions aren’t necessary, they can be made to the American Cancer Society or any organization that helps spread the love and education of music.
