David "David" N. Holman

David "David" N. Holman

David ‘Dave’ N. Holman, 65, of Junction City, Kansas passed away March 9, 2023. Dave was born January 11, 1958, in Wichita Falls, TX, the son of Milton and Betty (Raleigh) Holman and grew up in Junction City.

Dave loved to fish and take his boat out to Milford Lake any time he could and was always more than happy to have company. His passion was music. If he wasn’t playing with a band around town, he was probably hosting a jam session at his house, open for all to come and enjoy! He was always a positive guy and accepting of everyone.

