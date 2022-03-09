David L. Hornbaker (Col. KHP, Ret.) passed peacefully, surrounded by family on March 7, 2022.
On Oct. 3, 1945, David was born in Hutchinson, Kansas, and baptized at the community’s Methodist Church. He earned advanced degrees from Washburn University and the University of Kansas in Criminal Justice and Public Administration. He was a sixth generation Kansan and served his country as Drill Sergeant in the United States Army through the Vietnam Conflict.
David began a career in law enforcement with the Junction City Police Department and served as Patrolman, Detective and Detective Sergeant. He joined the Kansas Highway Patrol as a Trooper in Great Bend and later was transferred to Topeka and promoted as Sergeant. His career continued to flourish as he earned rank as Lieutenant. Governor John Carlin appointed him as Colonel (Superintendent) in 1980. Col. Hornbaker led the Kansas Highway Patrol in this capacity until 1983. Later, he served as Major and then Lt. Colonel. Ultimately, Col. Hornbaker became the first member of the Kansas Highway Patrol to serve in every rank. After retirement, he provided private security for the Kansas Expocentre and rubbed elbows with famous musicians such as KISS and Metallica.
Notable career moments include overseeing security for historic events including Kansas Governor Bill Graves’s inauguration, President Richard Nixon’s nomination at the Republican National Convention and President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s (IKE) 1969 funeral detail; and in providing expert witness testimony for high profile court cases.
David loved rock and metal music and blasted music so loud it may have caused some neighborly discord. He had a passion for planes and cars, especially “muscle” cars. He collected and restored many, including his 1964 1/2 Mustang, 1965 GTO (which earned awards in every show it entered), 1966 Corvette and 1994 Dodge Viper.
Philanthropically, David served his community in many ways, including through the Optimist Club of Great Bend and White Lake Optimist (Topeka-Optimist) as its president, through membership with Topeka’s American Legion Post #1 and as a volunteer instructor for KHP Academy.
David was a loving father and grandfather and a man of great curiosity and intelligence. His encyclopedic memory was extremely useful in his daily viewing of “Jeopardy!” His talents knew no bounds as he mastered countless skills through self-research. He remodeled his basement doing his own wiring, circuits and plumbing, armed with self-taught knowledge and reference books. He was a doting grandfather and uncle, oftentimes offering unique life experiences that will no doubt leave them lasting memories.
David’s hobbies typically led to mastery, and cooking was no exception; he became the family’s Julia Child. He was loyal and steadfast in his convictions; stern and unflappable; tough but reliable; and incredibly loving. He was the head of the family and will be greatly missed by all of them.
David was preceded in death by his parents Lee Vaughn Hornbaker (2004) and Alma (Wacha) Hornbaker (1989); and his loyal friend and walking partner, Ian, a Welsh Pembroke Corgi.
David is survived by his life partner, Mary Parmentier, and two children (from prior marriage to Peggy Smith Hanna): a daughter, Veronica Wooten (Les) of Topeka; and son, Matthew Hornbaker (Jamie), Berryton. David was loved by six grandchildren: Ethan Schnieders (Jessica), KCMO; Kennedy Schnieders (Jackson Smith), Overland Park; Grace Wooten, Lawrence; Korrie Kennedy, Topeka; Quincy Kennedy, Berryton; and Keaton Hornbaker, Berryton; his best friend and brother, Steven Hornbaker (Sue), Junction City, and nephew, Andrew Hornbaker (Brittany), KCMO.
David is to be cremated and eventually inurned with his parents in Junction City. The family will host a visitation on Wednesday, March 16 from 5-7 p.m., with a service on the following day, Thursday, March 17 at 11 a.m., both events at Penwell Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, Kansas 66604. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Topeka Optimist Club, 3908 SW 39th Terrace Topeka, Kansas 66610. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.penwellgabeltopeka.com.
