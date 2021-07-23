David Robert Fuchs, beloved, cherished and deeply loved son of adoring parents, Robert and Carrie Fuchs, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday July 20, 2021, at the young age of 16 and was received into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. David is now whole in Jesus; he loved the Lord with all of his heart.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 27th from 3 to 7 p.m. at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday July 28th at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Marseilles with Father Alexander Millar and Father Joe Brankatelli concelebrating and assisted by Deacon Ron Wackerlin. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass. Burial will be for the immediate family only.
David, being the son of a soldier, called many places home. He was born September 1, 2004, at 11:22 p.m. in Lincoln, Nebraska. David is the heart and joy of his mom and dad. As a family they lived in Lincoln, Nebraska, Leland and Ottawa, Illinois, Fort Hood, Texas, Fort Riley, Kansas, and just settled two years ago in Junction City, Kansas. The majority of David’s life was in Junction city KS.
He loved and adored his pets; Cuischla and Chai Lai and his beloved dog Tootsie. David had an inquiring mind. He had a strong interest in military history. He also received his black belt in Tae Kwon Do at the age of 8. David was very active and served faithfully at his church as an altar server since the age of 10. He actively participated in the JROTC program at Junction City High School and had dreams of attending West Point Military Academy. David excelled in band playing the trumpet, had a 4.0 plus GPA, loved the outdoors, hiking, and spending time on the range with dad. He also spent a lot of time antiquing and hanging out with mom and dad. We had many countless adventures together. We truly are three peas in a pod. We did everything together. We have an unbreakable bond, and our hopes and promises are in Jesus Christ.
David loved deeply and was deeply loved by so many. His brown eyes, contagious smile, and goofy sense of humor could light up a room. He is so deeply missed and the holes in our heart will not be filled until we are all home together in heaven.
He is survived by his precious parents Carrie and Bob; adoring and cherished grandparents, Tom and Joan Fuchs of Leland, Illinois; Deacon Ron Wackerlin of Ottawa, Illinois. His adoring and cherished aunts and uncles, Will and Shelly (Wackerlin) McCoy of Oswego, Illinois; Cindy Wackerlin of Newark, Illinois; Matt Wackerlin of Marseilles, Illinois; Lori Wackerlin (Debbie Cook) Sycamore, Illinois; Mark Wackerlin of Hennepin, Illinois; Steven (Jessica)Wackerlin of Ottawa, Illinois; and Beth Fuchs of Leland, Illinois. David’s cousins, whom he thought of as brothers and sisters, Haley (Mike) Josupait of Montgomery, Illinois; Mathew Schramer of Oswego, Illinois; Madison (Ryan) Althaus of Sublett, Illinois; Mary and Rebecca Wackerlin of Mendota, Illinois; Tyler McCoy of Oswego, Illinois; Eve Wackerlin of Montgomery, Illinois; Brynn Wackerlin of Ottawa, Illinois. He also has two special second cousins, Addison and Jax Josupait. How he loved his visits to Illinois to visit his family and getting chocolate shakes from Oberweiss. He is also survived by countless friends and a special friend Maddie. He is preceded in death by his beautiful grandma, Linay (Weirlert) Wackerlin; step grandmother, Susan Wackerlin, and by his “surrogant” Aunt Linsey Heimann.
David Robert, you brought us so much joy and unconditional love. We love you with all of our being son. Love Mommy and Daddy.
Blessed are those who mourn for they will be comforted. Mathew 5:4
If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me, that you may also be where I am. John 14:3
The Lord God is with you, the mighty warrior who saves. He will take great delight in you. In his love he will no longer rebuke you but will rejoice over you with singing. Zephaniah 317
He will wipe away every tear from their eyes and death shall be no more. Neither shall there be mourning nor crying nor pain anymore for the former things have passed away. Revelation 21:4
Gods promises are true and he is faithful.
