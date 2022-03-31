David Scoggin, of Eaton Colorado, passed away in Greeley with peace and joy, taking his final journey into the presence of his heavenly father on March 30, 2022, with his wife by his side.
He was born on Aug. 31, 1939, to Clement and Theita Scoggin in Emporia, Kansas. He attended college in McPherson Kansas and Greensville, Illinois, when he met the love of his life, Sharon.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clement and Theita and his brother Roscoe Scoggin. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon (Martin) Scoggin of Milford/Junction City, Kansas. Sharon has been David’s loving home care giver and advocate for the last five years. He also leaves behind his four sons and two daughters-in-law, Ryan Scoggin (wife Colleen) of Greeley, Colorado, Jason Scoggin of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Rick Bacon (wife Audrey) of Windsor, Colorado, and Doug Bacon of Overland Park, Kansasa. He also leaves his 11 greatly beloved grandchildren Alexia Wilson (husband Christian), Gage Bacon, Matthew Scoggin, Caden Bacon, Andrew Scoggin, Leah Bacon, Levi Bacon, Sadie, Brinnick and Kaven Bergeron.
He was employed by Skelgas/Getty Oil in Junction City/Manhattan, Knsas until he moved to Colorado, where he was employed with Centennial Ag supply of Kersey, Poulsen’s ACE Hardware in Eaton and then Walker Manufacturing of Fort Collins.
David loved to interact with people of all ages, he especially enjoyed teaching children at Sunday School. His greatest desire in life was that people would know that God loved them and sent his Son Jesus to establish a relationship with them. During David’s life, he became very passionate about his involvement with Bethel Family Praise Center and The Gideons International, where he became heavily involved in jail ministry and with sharing his testimony up until death.
