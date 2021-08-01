Deborah C. Edmonds Henry, 65, of Goff, died Monday, July 26, 2021 at Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, surrounded by her family.
Deb was born on November 2, 1955 in Leavenworth, Kansas the daughter of Willis F. and Charlotte L Williams Edmonds.
She attended a one room school house through the 3rd grade, she graduated from Easton High School in 1973. Deb attended St. Mary’s college in Leavenworth and graduated from Baker with Elementary Education Degree. She received her Masters from Kansas State University. She taught middle school science at Ft. Riley middle school for 28 years.
On June 10, 2018, Deb married Tim Henry at St. James Catholic Church in Wetmore. After they were married, Deb was a substitute teacher for the all-area schools. She was devoted to teaching and taught over 41 years between Nebraska and Kansas.
Deb had many interests in her life which included baking, reading, cello, piano, taking care of birds, gardening and theatre.
She was a member of St. James Church in Wetmore, St Ann’s Altar Society, a founding member of Lyon Creek 4-H club and a board member of Junction City’s Little Theatre
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Dana.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Henry of Goff, her daughter, Erin (Michael) Ford of Piper, Kansas and a son, Tyler Barnes of Salina, Kansas; her sisters, Arlene (Bret) Hansroth of Atchison and Tina Farr of Lansing; step children, Julie (Joel) Hesed of Holton, Scott Henry of Corning, Ross Henry of Hartford, Connecticut, Derek (Danae) Henry of Wichita, Andy (Malori) Henry of Goff and Jill Henry of Manhattan; two grandchildren, Korben Ford and Ripley Ford and four step-grandchildren, Abigail Hesed and Gideon Hesed and Glendon Henry and Clara Henry.
Rosaries will be prayed at 2 P.M. at the Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca and 7 PM at St. James Catholic Church in Wetmore on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church in Wetmore. Burial will be in the Wetmore City Cemetery. A Meal will follow in the parish hall after the burial.
A celebration of Life Service will be on Sunday August 8, 2021 from 1-4 PM at the Willows Bend Event Venue, S Berryton Road 2241 E 141 St., Carbondale, Kansas 66414.
Memorials can be given in Deb’s memory to the Deb Barnes Henry Science Memorial, c/o Devin Education Center-Ardena Carlyon, 123 N. Eisenhower Dr., Junction City, Kansas 66441.
