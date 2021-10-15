Debra Lynn (Darby) Woolard

Debra Lynn Woolard, 61, of Wellsville, Kansas, passed in peace on October 11, 2021.
Deb was born in Junction City, Kansas on May 12, 1960 to Donald and Ida Darby. Deeply loved, she was known by many names, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She was also known as Deb, Debbie, and what was arguably her favorite moniker, Mimi.
She met the love of her life, future husband and father of her children, Jeff Woolard,65, in Junction City in 1976. The pair married on February 21, 1981. Drag racing was a huge part of Deb and Jeff’s life, a passion shared by her brothers, children, nieces and nephews. Her heart was truly happy cheering Jeff on at the track! Deb also loved live music, rallying for a concert -be it Christian, Country or Rock and Roll-whenever possible. She also loved the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals, and took pride in the fact that she once saw both teams play in the same day.
Deb measured her happiness by the people in her life. Her people were her greatest treasure. Those who loved her and felt loved by her will forever be filled with the riches of her heart, free spirit and precious soul. She and her husband Jeff worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for their kids. She would proudly boast about all five of her grandchildren, as they were her greatest gold, and will be touched by her memory and watched over by her from above.
Immensely spiritual, Deb took great comfort in the Lord. She prayed hard and she prayed often, and her family finds peace knowing she has crossed over to be with her loved ones in Heaven. One of her favorite scriptures, Romans 12:12, strikes a chord and celebrates her memory. 12 Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.
She is survived by her husband, Jeffery Lynn Woolard, of the home; Jennifer Lynn Foster (daughter), her husband Chris and their two children, Katherine Grace Foster and Jackson Henry Foster; son, Rusty Lynn Woolard (son), his wife Rachel Woolard and their three children, Adrianna Marie Boone, Joseph Alexander, Nicholas Allen; brother, Curtis Darby (Cheryl); sister, Terese Harrison; and several nieces and nephews who lovingly called her, “Aunt Debbie.”
She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Ida Darby; and her brothers, Michael Darby and Gregory Darby.
Visitation and viewing Monday, October 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. and services follow at 3 p.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, Kansas, 66071. www.dengelmortuary.com
