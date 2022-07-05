Diana Lynn Weber (Blankenship), 58, died peacefully at her home on June 28, 2022.
Diana was born in Junction City, Kansas on June 13, 1964, to her parents Ray and Lilly Weber.
She graduated from White City High School in 1981 and a few years later from Kansas City Medical and Dental College as a Registered Medical Assistant. From there she went on to have a 25 plus years career in the laboratory at Irwin Army Community Hospital.
On June 28, 1988, Diana welcomed her daughter Bethany who remained her only child. She claimed she did it right the first time and did not need to try again.
In 2016, Diana moved to Kansas City, Missouri to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law. There she began a new career at Randstad Sourceright helping with recruiting and onboarding efforts for Honeywell.
In 2018, Diana’s two favorite humans were born, her dearest grandbabies Jack and Rory.
Diana was a generous, hardworking, kind and chatty gal who was adored by everyone she met. She loved her three fur babies Sweet Pea, Snowy and Peanut, the color yellow, binge-watching Criminal Minds, a nice Iced Chai Tea Latte and spending time with her family and friends.
In a letter Diana penned to Bethany in 2018, she provided the following advice for life that the family wanted to share:
“I leave you with these last thoughts... Always make your bed even if it’s right before you get back in it. Love with all your heart and don’t hold back. Not everything has to be perfect, find the perfection in the differences. Be kind and forgiving, especially when you don’t want to. And, I cannot say this enough, make sure you laugh and enjoy life, all of it, even the rough times, that is the part that makes the good times better which makes life worth living.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Lilly Weber of Junction City. She is survived by her daughter Bethany Ridens-Nelson, son-in-law Josh Ridens-Nelson, grandchildren Jack and Rory Nelson, her beloved siblings Deb Perdue and Mitch Weber and their respective spouses Bob Perdue and Darren Blosser.
The family asks that you join them in a celebration of life on Saturday July 16, 2022, from noon to 4 p.m. CT at 908 NE 61st St. Gladstone, Missouri 64118.
