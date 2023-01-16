Donald C. Bush

Donald C. Bush

Donald C. Bush of Emporia, Kansas went to be with his wife Norma on their 73rd wedding anniversary on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Emporia Place in Emporia. He was 94.

Don was born on November 10, 1928 in Wilson, Kansas the son of Eugen Lester and Elizabeth Borman Bush. He married Norma Jean Weightman on Friday, January 13, 1950. She died on June 10, 2010 in Mackinac Island, Michigan.

