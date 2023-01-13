Donna Evelyn (Bleily) May

Donna Evelyn (Bleily) May

Donna Evelyn (Bleily) May passed away suddenly Monday, January 9, 2023, as a result of an automobile accident. She and her beloved husband were returning to their home in Milford, Kansas, after fulfilling her lifelong dream of visiting Ireland. A visitation will be on Thursday, January 19, 2023, 5:00 -7:00 pm at 203 N. Washington St., Junction City, Kansas. Her family will honor her tremendous life and legacy by a memorial service on Friday, January 20, 2023, 10:00 am, at 1705 McFarland Rd. Junction City, Kansas.

Burial will follow at Milford Cemetery, 3901 Milford Cemetery Road, Milford, Kansas 66514. Memorials are suggested to Operation Underground Railroad, P.O. Box 56090, Denver, Colorado 80256-0902.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.