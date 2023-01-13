Donna Evelyn (Bleily) May passed away suddenly Monday, January 9, 2023, as a result of an automobile accident. She and her beloved husband were returning to their home in Milford, Kansas, after fulfilling her lifelong dream of visiting Ireland. A visitation will be on Thursday, January 19, 2023, 5:00 -7:00 pm at 203 N. Washington St., Junction City, Kansas. Her family will honor her tremendous life and legacy by a memorial service on Friday, January 20, 2023, 10:00 am, at 1705 McFarland Rd. Junction City, Kansas.
Burial will follow at Milford Cemetery, 3901 Milford Cemetery Road, Milford, Kansas 66514. Memorials are suggested to Operation Underground Railroad, P.O. Box 56090, Denver, Colorado 80256-0902.
Donna was special to so many people. She blessed hundreds through decades of faithful service as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She also participated in Lions Club and was a cherished friend to so many others. Her greatest love, however, was reserved for her family.
Donna was born in Palo Alto, California, on November 8, 1950, and created many fond memories growing up in California. She met Gary in July, 1970, and their eternal marriage began May 6, 1972. Soon after their wedding the young couple moved to Italy where they began to expand their family. Donna bore and raised children in Europe and throughout the United States while she supported Gary’s military career. When her husband retired, they settled in Kansas, where she worked at Eisenhower Elementary School assisting children with special needs for a number of years. After retiring herself, Donna completed three years of missionary service with Gary at her side. All the while, she never ceased to prioritize her family by a continual flow of visits, letters, and packages. It is impossible to find a period of Donna’s exceptional life that is not defined by service and love to others.
Donna adored chocolate and loved to share it with others. She was fond of board and card games and loved to chat, smile, and spread God’s love. She took great joy in life and discovered beauty all around her. A great many people throughout the world will feel the loss of Donna Evelyn May.
She is survived by her husband of fifty years, Gary Thomas May, and her nine children and their spouses: Misty Wright (Colby), Irene Hall (Jeff), Naomi Kitchen (Paul), Sariah Toze (Claude), Rebecca Shanafelt (Todd), Mary May, Mark May (Kevin), Thomas May (Chelsea), and Matheu May (Kerby). Donna is also survived by thirty-two grandchildren and four sisters: Patricia “Pat” Moltke, Doreen Laufer, Becky Trovato, and Bonnie Norland. If all her family, to include in-law’s, cousins, nieces, and nephews were listed, it would not display a fraction of the great capacity for love in Donna’s heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Thomas Bleily (1913-1984) and Elsie Gertrude (Burton) Bleily (1918-2006), and her big brother Robert “Bob” Louis Bleily (1938-2022).
