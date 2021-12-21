Donna Lou Schmutz, 92, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at Valley View Senior Life Center. Cremation will take place. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church with Reverend Dirk Weiss officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the memorial service in the church parlor. A private family inurnment will follow the memorial service at Alida Zion Evangelical Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the United Methodist Church Music Fund or to the Friends of Animals.
Donna was born Sept. 25, 1929, the daughter of Boyd and Lucy (Buss) Schmutz. She was born on a farm site west of Junction City very close to the Geary County and Dickinson County Line. This farm site was the home where her great-grandparents from Switzerland had homesteaded many, many years earlier.
Donna attended Tell Grade School and graduated from Chapman High School. After her high school graduation, she moved to Kansas City, Missouri to attend secretarial school.
Donna was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Junction City and served on various committees. She enjoyed being a member of the Upper Room Sunday School Class. Earlier, she had been a member of the Evangelical United Brethren Church located west of Junction City. It was special to Donna that the Evangelical Church held services in the home of her great-grandparents, Nicholas and Anna Elisabeth Schmutz, the very farm site where Donna was born and raised.
As a little girl, she enjoyed playing office as she pretended to be a secretary. Many years later, she fulfilled that role as the Secretary/Registrar at the Junction City Junior and Senior High School. She enjoyed her time working at the school and considered the students to be her little siblings. The students had great respect for her in return. She was an avid "Blue Jay" always attending football and basketball games and concerts. She later went to work at Fort Riley in the Civilian Personnel Department. Her work at Fort Riley was later transitioned as an administrative coordinator for the United States Army Dental Commander until her retirement.
Donna always loved music. For many years, she sang in her church choir, a mixed quartet and a trio. She played clarinet in her high school band and sang in the school choirs. Music was her passion.
As a little girl, Donna loved to play with cats and dogs. She often tried to give her cats a ride in her little wagon or put a dress on them. However, the cats didn't cooperate. She continued to love cats all her life and was happy whenever she got to pet a cat.
Donna had a passion for traveling. She first traveled in the United States and then ventured to Europe. She visited Switzerland where her great-grandparents came from. She was thrilled to attend Sunday services in the same church where her great-grandparents had been married. She traveled through Austria, Italy, Germany and the Netherlands. A few of her favorite cities included Paris and London. On many occasions, her travel companion was Francis Mark, from Chapman, whose Irish wit added to the fun of traveling. Nonnie Volland was also a fun travel mate on trips throughout the United States.
She is survived by nephew, Gary Schmutz and his wife Jill of Wakefield, Kansas; one niece Jan Schmutz of rural Salina, Kansas; two great-nephews Stetson Schmutz and his wife Catherine of Ponca City, Oklahoma and Justin Schmutz of Salina, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother Leland Schmutz and his wife Luella; and one nephew, Ronald W. Schmutz.
