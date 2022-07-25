Doris Elaine (Ek) Morgan

Doris Elaine (Ek) Morgan

Doris Elaine (Ek) Morgan, Dwight, KS was born April 5, 1931 on a farm northwest of White City, KS. She was the oldest daughter of Reuben Clifford and Mary Luella (Briix) Ek. Doris passed away on Saturday, July 16th at The Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan. She was 91 years young.

Doris attended all eight grades in country schools at Stone Chapel, north of White City and Quaker, north of Dwight. She graduated from Dwight Rural High School in 1949.

