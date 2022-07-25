Doris Elaine (Ek) Morgan, Dwight, KS was born April 5, 1931 on a farm northwest of White City, KS. She was the oldest daughter of Reuben Clifford and Mary Luella (Briix) Ek. Doris passed away on Saturday, July 16th at The Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan. She was 91 years young.
Doris attended all eight grades in country schools at Stone Chapel, north of White City and Quaker, north of Dwight. She graduated from Dwight Rural High School in 1949.
On March 12, 1950, she married Keith Randall Morgan at Marion Hill Lutheran Church. Keith and Doris were stock, crop, and dairy farmers.
Doris was a fourth generation and lifelong member of Marion Hill Lutheran Church. She served her church as Sunday school teacher, church council member, building committee member, financial secretary, and Lutheran Church Women’s group. Marion Hill was always very important to her, as well as its members. She recorded the history of members dating back to their arrival in 1876 to America from Sweden. Genealogy was a passion she enjoyed doing for the church membership, as well as her family and Keith’s family. Doris also found great joy in quilting and handwork of any kind.
Communication with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and sisters was an important part of her daily life. She looked forward to attending and supporting her family in all school and sport activities.
In her lifetime, she was active in PTA, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Local and Federated Club, Eastern Star, Library Building Committee, Dwight Alumni Association, Mary Kay, and was honored being named Morris County Woman of the Year in 1990.
Preceding her in death are her husband Keith of 72 years, her son Rodney Keith Morgan, her son-in-law Rick Johnson, brother Don Ek, and sister Maxine (Ek) Pickett.
Doris is survived by her sister Betty (Ek) Morgan. Two children Bonnie Louise Morgan Johnson and Mitchell Scott (Terra) Morgan. Grandchildren are Jenny Louise (Chad) Boisseau, Amy Marie (Bill) Lederer, Jessy Jo Johnson, Taylor Elizabeth Morgan, and Shelby Lynn (Tanner) Langvardt. Great grandchildren are Cole Morgan Boisseau, Jude Monroe Boisseau, Grace Marie Lederer, Audrey Nicole Lederer, Henry William Lederer, Morgan Francis Miller, Lincoln Johnson Miller, and Sadie Louise Langvardt. She leaves many nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Memorial gifts in her memory may be made to Marion Hill Lutheran Church, Rodney K. Morgan Memorial in Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University, and Dwight Community Development Association.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 23rd at Marion Hill Lutheran Church from 6-8 pm. Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, July 24th at Marion Hill Lutheran Church at 1:00 pm. 1809 B Ave, White City, KS 66872. Private family burial will follow.
