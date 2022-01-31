Sister Dorothy Hoover died Jan. 30, 2022, at Nazareth Motherhouse in Concordia, Kansas. She was 92 years old and a Sister of St. Joseph for 69 years. She was born in Junction City, Kansas on Nov. 14, 1929 to Laurence and Josephine Caspar Hoover, the oldest of three children and was baptized Dorothy. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph, Concordia, Kansas on Feb. 11, 1953. On Aug. 15, 1953, she received the habit of the Sisters of St. Joseph and was given the name Sister Mary de Lourdes, later returning to her baptismal name Dorothy. She pronounced first vows on Aug. 15, 1954 and final vows on Aug. 15, 1957.
Sister Dorothy received her BSN in nursing from Marymount College in 1962; followed by a BS in Pharmacy from Creighton University in 1965, an MA in Guidance and Counseling in 1976 and a Masters in Nursing from Kansas University in 1982. Dorothy ministered in hospitals staffed by the Sisters of St. Joseph as head nurse and chief pharmacist. She was a nursing instructor and lecturer in Pharmacology at Marymount College and a nursing instructor at Avila College and Creighton University spanning 43 years. In 2006 she moved to Concordia, Kansas, where she volunteered within the community.
Sister Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by two brothers, Dr. Bernard (Sheila) Hoover of Baldwin, Missouri and Fr. James Hoover of Concordia.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be Feb. 3, at 10:30 a.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel with Rev. Barry Brinkman presiding. Sister Janet Lander is the eulogist. To attend the funeral, all must be fully vaccinated, boosted and wear a mask. The funeral will be live-streamed on the Sisters of St. Joseph Facebook page.
The burial will be in the Nazareth Motherhouse Cemetery. Chaput-Buoy Mortuary, 325 W. 6th St., Concordia, Kansas, is in charge of arrangements. Memorials for Sister Dorothy Hoover may be given to the Sisters of St. Joseph Health Care/ Retirement Fund or the Apostolic Works of the Sisters; P.O Box 279, Concordia, Kansas 66901.
