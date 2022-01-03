Dorothy S. Beckman, 100, of Junction City, Kansas, died in her sleep on Christmas morning Dec. 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Beckman.
Visitation hours are 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 at Johnson’s Funeral Home, Junction City, Kansas. Rosary will be said at 6:30 p.m. The funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier’s Catholic Church in Junction City, Kansas.
Her ashes will be interred alongside her husband’s at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at a later date.
Dorothy Beckman was born March 29, 1921 in Bassett, Nebraska to Mary Eleanor (Cary) and Frank Snyder. he was valedictorian of the Rock County High School graduating class of 1938.
Dorothy married Morris Beckman on April 12, 1950 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond, Virginia. She moved her family whenever and wherever the Army stationed her husband and lived in Germany, Maryland, Kentucky, Arkansas and Kansas.
She is remembered as an intelligent person who loved to read and checked out books from two libraries in addition to reading books on her iPad. When asked what the biggest change in her lifetime was, she would reply “phones,” as she texted and sent photos to family and friends.
She took up chair yoga at the Senior Center and during COVID, would ride her stationary bike for 30 minutes three to four times a week. She enjoyed her daily nap which she referred to as her “happy hour.”
Some described her as a force of nature because of her determination to get her way. She stayed in her two-story home by installing a stairlift and with the affection and compassionate care given by Alex, Mary, Nancy and Robin. She renewed her Kansas driver’s license in March 2021 and delighted in showing and telling people she had a current license. She looked forward to Sister DJ, Diane or Jane bringing weekly communion.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers Floyd, William “Slick” and Mark, who died in infancy, and her husband Morris Beckman. She is survived by five children: Mary Lavender (Mike Brucia) of Denton, Texas, Rebecca McMillin-Beckman (RA) of Junction City, Kansas, Joseph Beckman (Marquetta) of San Antonio, Texas, David Beckman (Linda Lou) of Crowley, Texas, and Trudi Beckman (Robert Robertson) of Ft Worth, Texas, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Memorial donations may be made to Dorothy Bramlage Public Library in Junction City, Kansas, Junction City Animal Shelter or St. Francis Xavier’s Catholic School in Junction City, Kansas.
