The Rev. Dr. Marion Ross Kirk, age 84, died Dec. 20, 2021, at his home in Wakefield, Kansas.
He was born April 14, 1937, to Walter Marion and Mary Catherine (Ross) Kirk in Kansas City, Kansas. Ross was a graduate of Junction City High School. He attended Wartburg University in Iowa until his senior year, when he was drafted into the Army. Upon his return from duty, Ross finished his college degree and attended Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis, Indiana.
He married Judith Olson on March 18, 1961. Ross was called back in 1965 to serve as a Chaplain in the United States Army, earning several awards and commendations, until his retirement in 1988.
Ross and Judy made their home in Wakefield, Kansas. He pastored at several churches in the area and was the Executive Director of the Milford Lake Ministries, Inc. for 48 consecutive years. Ross was a member of the VFW and attended the Mizpah United Methodist Church in Wakefield. He is preceded in death by his parents.
He leaves behind his wife Judith Kirk of Wakefield, Kansas, daughter Holly Fowler of Wakefield, Kansas, daughter Heather and husband Joe Schriner of Albuquerque, New Mexico, son Kendall Kirk of Minneapolis, Kansas, son Jon and wife Mikala of Caney, Kansas, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation is Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, Kansas. Funeral Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Wakefield United Methodist Church, Wakefield, Kansas. Burial is at Highland Cemetery, Wakefield, Kansas.
Military Honors provided by Fort Riley Honor Guard and Wakefield VFW.
