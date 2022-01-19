Earnestine C. Schmutz, 80, of Junction City, passed away on Jan. 11, 2022 at Chapman Valley Manor. A private family Mass of Christian Burial took place Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at St. Xavier Catholic Church. Burial followed the service at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to St. Xavier Catholic Church.
Earnestine was born July 29, 1941 in Mississippi County, Arkansas the daughter of Ernest and Lilly (Cox) Dixon.
She was a member of St. Xavier Catholic Church where she was a member of Circle Four. She was also a 4-H Leader for many years. She enjoyed to crochet and garden. She was the office manager for the family business Glenn’s Plumbing for twenty five years.
Earnestine married Glenn Schmutz on July 12, 1958 in Blytheville, Arkansas. He passed away March 29, 2018.
Survivors include one son Rodney Schmutz (Mary) of Junction City, Kansas; two daughters, Diann Hodge (Jeff) and Regina Geiger (Lee) both of Junction City, Kansas; two brothers, Don Dixon of Wichita, Kansas and Clint Dixon of Texas; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Glenn; one son, Steven; three sisters, Evelyn, Frances and Barbara; four brothers, Tommy, James, Johnny and Gene.
