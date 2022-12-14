Edwin L. Bowers, CW3, U.S. Army (Ret) 90, of Junction City, Kansas passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas. A visitation was held Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the First Christian Church with Pastor Ronnie Roberts officiating. Memorials are suggested to be given to the First Christian Church 1429 St. Marys Rd., Junction City, KS 66441 https://www.fccjcks.com.
Edwin Lyndell Bowers, CW3, U.S. Army (Ret); born 20 September 1932 the son of Harold Edwin Bowers, and Virgie Emmeral Bowers. Brother of Laquita Lee Johnson who preceded him in death, brother Howard Wayne Bowers of Oklahoma City, OK, and sister Linda Nicholas (William) of Savannah, MO.
Edwin’s father was a career military man, and he spent his early years in Oklahoma, Colorado, and Missouri.
Edwin married the love of his life, Donna Lee Burnett in Hiawatha, KS on 14 October 1950. Donna and Edwin were married for 67 years. Donna preceded him in death on 21 January 2018. Their love resulted in 4 children, Charles Bowers, David Bowers, Gina Best (Bowers), Gary Bowers, and seven grandchildren; Rachele Berumen (Bowers), Jason Berry (Jennifer), Jessica Berry, Austin Bowers (Rachel), Ashley Parker (Andrew), Skylar VanDerhoff (Derek), Chase Bowers and 10 great-grandchildren. Granddaughter Rachele Bowers-Berumen preceded him in death.
Edwin joined the Kansas Army National Guard and then transferred to the US Army Reserve as a Sergeant in 1952. He later trained and served as a Green Beret in 77th Special Forces Group (SFG), served in the Air Defense Missile Command, transferred to the 10th SFG in Germany then to the 7th SFG at Fort Bragg, NC. He later entered flight training in 1965 and completed Warrant Officer Candidate Course and primary flight training at Fort Wolters, TX continuing to Advanced Flight Training at Fort Rucker, AL. Edwin served two tours in Vietnam as a UH-1 Huey pilot in 1966 and 1970 flying with the 10th Combat Aviation Battalion and 117th Assault Helicopter Company. Edwin retired from the Army in 1974 as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 with 22 years of service. After his retirement from the Army he continued government service as a Special Police Officer in the Federal Protective Service and eventually the supervisor of the Federal Protective Staff at the Eisenhower Center in Abilene, Kansas. Edwin later graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Administration of Justice from Wichita State University in 1981, and a Bachelor’s of Science and Criminal Justice from Wichita State in 1985. With a Bachelor’s Degree in hand, he continued his government career as an agent for the Defense Investigative Service retiring in 1994 with over 42 years of total Federal Service. Awards during his career include three Bronze Stars, several Air Medals, three Army Commendation Medals (one with V device for Valor), several Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal with six battle stars.
Edwin and Donna Bowers are reunited in Christ. They have left a legacy of love, and devotion to all of those who they’ve touched during their lives. Edwin has provided a shining example of service to family and higher ideals that will continue to light the world for years to come.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.