Edwin L. Bowers

Edwin L. Bowers

Edwin L. Bowers, CW3, U.S. Army (Ret) 90, of Junction City, Kansas passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas. A visitation was held Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the First Christian Church with Pastor Ronnie Roberts officiating. Memorials are suggested to be given to the First Christian Church 1429 St. Marys Rd., Junction City, KS 66441 https://www.fccjcks.com.

