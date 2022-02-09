Eileen Faye Reyes, age 63, a longtime area resident, died Feb. 4, 2022, at the Geary Community Hospital.
She was born April 29, 1958, in Manhattan, the daughter of Charley J. and Rosanna M. (Levier) Bradford.
Eileen worked for many years at Stickel’s Cleaners as a presser and had also worked for Zion Cleaners in Radcliff, Kentucky.
She was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary and had formerly been a member of the Eagle’s. Eileen loved diamond painting and crocheted for many years.
She was married to Sgt 1st Class Ramon E. Reyes on Jan. 2, 1991. He preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2005. She was also preceded in death by her parents and by six brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her daughter Marchelle Simms and her husband Chad of Woodbine, Kansas, her son Lance Trollope of Westmoreland, Kansas; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray the expenses. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.