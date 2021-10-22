It is with great sadness that we, the family, announce the passing of a wonderful wife, mom, grandmother and great-grandmother, Elaine LaVon Rucker, who was 86 years old. She passed away at Enterprise Estates on Oct. 21, 2021.
A visitation with family will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at the Lyona United Methodist Church with the Funeral service following at 10 a.m., with Pastor Kris Brinwell officiating.
Burial will follow at Lyona Cemetery. Memorial contributions have been designated to the Enterprise Estates, 602 Crestview Dr., Enterprise, KS 67441 and to the Lyona United Methodist Church, 1850 Wolf Rd., Junction City, KS 66441.
Elaine was born on Feb. 15, 1935 at the Herington Hospital, Herington, Kansas to Ralph and Pearl (Knopp) Latzke, as the youngest of three daughters. She was a graduate of Chapman High School, Chapman, Kansas and Brown Mackie Business College, Salina, Kansas. She was employed with Central National Bank in Junction City, Kansas for a number of years, where she met the love of her life, John Rucker. John and Elaine were married May 5, 1957, and they soon had three beautiful daughters.
Elaine was a lifelong resident of Junction City and involved with many organizations, Gamma Phi Chapter of ESA, Pilot Club, Garden Club, Rotary Club, Ladies Shrine Club and a member of the United Methodist Church.
Elaine is survived by her husband John, of the home, daughters Linda (Dallas) Howerton and Elizabeth McInteer, all of Junction City, and Lori (Ken) Temple of Topeka, Kansas; four grandchildren, Christina Register, of Concord, North Carolina, Eric McInteer of Fort Collins, Colorado, Brian Temple and Adam Temple, both of Topeka, Kansas, and two great-grandchildren, Michael Rodgers of Junction City, Kansas and Kenzie Register of Concord, North Carolina.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Pearl Latzke, mother and father-in-law, Curtis and LaMona Rucker and her sisters Irene Finley and Millicent (Milly) Kind.
