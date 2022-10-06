Eldon Lorein Hoover was born on April 26, 1929 and passed away October 1, 2022 at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan, Kansas. Eldon was the eighth of nine children born to David Breckbill Hoover and Susan Page Hoover on the family farm in rural Detroit, Kansas northeast of Abilene, Kansas. Eldon grew up in the Moonlight Community and attended the Moonlight Grade School. He graduated from DCCHS (Dickinson County Community High School, Chapman, Kansas) in 1947. On October 16, 1949 he married Nelda Marie Marts and to this union were born four children, Susan Marie, Sheryl Christine, Connie Jane and Steven Craig.
As a youth, Eldon attended the Bethel Brethren in Christ Church north of Detroit, Kansas and was a member of Sutphen Mill Christian Church, Chapman, Kansas. Eldon farmed northwest of Chapman, Kansas for 70 years and loved farming and tending the land. He always said he would farm until he was 90 years of age. He was able to plant, harvest and truck his last crop of wheat to Chapman Coop Elevator in 2016 at the age of 87. He said retirement for farmers was farming. During his farming career, Eldon served as a board member on several farming cooperatives.
Eldon was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Susan Marie Hoover, his brothers Paul Hoover, Dean Hoover, Dale Hoover and Robert Hoover, his sisters Irene Hoover, Miriam Nichols, Viola Boles and Doris Larson. Also preceding him in death were his sisters-in-law, Jean Hoover, Helen Hoover and Phyllis Hoover; his brothers-in-law Loren Nichols, George Boles and John Larson. Survivors include his wife of 72 years Nelda Hoover, his daughter Sheryl & Dale Wilson, Manhattan, Kansas; his daughter Connie and George Poland, Junction City, Kansas; his son Steven and Debra Hoover, Shawnee, Kansas. Eldon is survived by his six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren: Jesse and Ashley Poland, and their children Thatcher, Easton, Talia, Boaz and Samuel; Eric Brown and his daughter Ava Grace; Kevin and Rebecca Poland and their children Kade and Quinn; Andrew Brown and his daughter Ariane, "Ari"; Abby (Poland) and Daniel Anderes and their children Archer, Leo, Della and Charles; Sarah (Poland) and Ryan Woodruff and their daughter Estelle. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The Celebration of Life will be at Sutphen Mill Christian Church, Chapman, Kansas at 10 A.M. October 10, 2022 and burial will be at Bethel Cemetery, Abilene, Kansas. Officiants will be Dr. Virgil Warren and Brad Cox. Memorials contributions may be made to the Sutphen Mill Christian Church and may be dropped off at the church the day of the service or left/mailed in care of Londeen-Overlease Funeral Home, P.O. Box 411, Chapman, Kansas 67431. Open visitation will be from 1 P.M. to 6 P.M. Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel 206 West 5th Street, Chapman, Kansas 67431. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.londeenfuneralchapel.com.
