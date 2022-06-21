Eldon William Schwant, 78, of Seneca, Kansas, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Crestview Nursing and Residential Living in Seneca. He had been a resident of Crestview since 2017. He was born March 11, 1944, in Westmoreland, Kansas, the oldest of four children to Lester and Louise (Krohn) Schwant.
He attended Wheaton schools and graduated from Wheaton High School in 1962. He went on to attend Kansas State University and graduated in 1967 with a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture.
Eldon married Betty Mae Schwartz on Oct. 9, 1966, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Wheaton. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2016.
He and his family spent the early years of his career in soil conservation in the communities of Clay Center, Osborne, and Yates Center, Kansas. In 1976, he accepted a position with the Nemaha County Soil Conservation Service (currently known as the Natural Resources Conservation Service) in Seneca as the District Conservationist. He held that position for the next 28 years, retiring in 2004. After retirement Eldon returned to the NRCS office and worked on a part-time basis until 2017. He took a lot of pride in his career. One of his proudest accomplishments was the development of the Centralia Lake, which was completed in 1990.
Eldon had a passion for being involved and improving his community. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Sabetha, where he served in various capacities. He was a member of the Seneca Fire Department for 20 years and was an active member of the Seneca Lions Club for several years as well. He was involved in the Nemaha County Recycling Program and in 2017 received a plaque of recognition for serving as the committee chairman since the program began 25 years prior. He was also active in the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) and served as president of the local chapter until 2017. He enjoyed the opportunity to attend NARFE meetings up until recent years.
He enjoyed fishing, camping and most anything that involved being outdoors. Every summer, he cultivated a large vegetable garden and didn’t hesitate to share his bounty with others. He could be found working on projects around the house or yard, working on the family farm near Wheaton or in a neighbor’s yard helping with anything there was a need for.
He enjoyed a good card game of pitch, where he was known for his aggressive bidding and “luck” at winning. In his retirement years, he picked up a hobby of making lighted wine bottles that he took pride in displaying and giving to others. He loved capturing life’s moments in pictures and was often taking pictures and sharing them with others. He would capture anything from a quick visit with a friend, to his grandkids’ ball games, or a scenic view on a road trip. He loved taking in life and he loved his family dearly. Some of his biggest and most genuine smiles captured on camera were when he was holding and playing with his grandkids. He truly never met a stranger.
Eldon was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, in 2017; his parents; and brothers, Lyle and Marlin Schwant.
He is survived by three children: daughters Lori Jones of Camden Point, Missouri, and Amy Isaacs (Matthew) of Tonganoxie, Kansas; Son Scott Schwant (Kristina) of Holts Summit, Missouri. Nine grandchildren: Nathan, Noah, Sara and Hanna Hale; Tucker, Adam and Sage Isaacs; and Gavin and Payten Schwant. His sister Janice (Dan) Harris of Junction City, Kansas; and sisters and brothers-in-law Lee and Marilyn Schwartz of Onaga, Pat and Leon Becker of Holton, and Carol and Jim McCormick of Blaine.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, June 23, 2022, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca. Services are to be on 10 a.m. Friday morning, June 24, 2022, at the Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca. Burial will be in the Onaga Cemetery.
Memorials may be left in Eldon’s memory to Crestview Nursing and Residential Living in Seneca and/or First Lutheran Church in Sabetha, sent in care of the family. To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com.
