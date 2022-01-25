Elsie M. Staatz, age 97, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Pinnacle Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Salina, Kansas.
She was born October 27, 1924, in Ellsworth, Kansas, to Anna & Walter Brown.
Following high school, Elsie attended St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City, Missouri School of Nursing.
She graduated as a Registered Nurse on February 25, 1946
On March 9, 1948, she married Jack Staatz in Wichita, KS. They would make their home in rural Junction City. She is survived by her son, Drue (Caryn) Staatz of Woodbine, grandsons Chad (Sue) York of Salina, and Caleb (Megan) Staatz of Okinawa, Japan, four great-grandchildren, and five great, great, grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband and daughter Kathy York.
Elsie enjoyed bird watching, spoiling her dogs, and community work. She had a green thumb and could make any plant grow. She will be remembered fondly for the many home-cooked meals that she made over the years. No one was ever turned away from her table.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:00 pm on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, Chapman, KS. There will be a graveside service and private burial at Lyona Cemetery for the immediate family. Pastor Scott Nading is officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Gideons or “Friends of Animals” in Junction City, in care of Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, PO Box 411, Chapman, KS, 67431. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.londeenoverleasefuneralchapel.com
