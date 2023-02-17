Evelyn Irene Ferguson
Buy Now

Evelyn Irene Ferguson

Evelyn Irene Ferguson, 83, Clarksville, TN, formerly of Junction City, passed away February 5, 2023, with her family by her side.

She was born to the late Oeystein and Margot Pettersen, November 7, 1939, in Mosterhamn, Norway. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Ferguson, brother Rune Pettersen, and grandson Jaden Lafortune. Evelyn is survived by daughters, Vivian (Miles) Price and Sandra (Wesly) Lafortune; grandchildren, Miles H. Price II, Spencer Price, Savannah Price, Jourdan Lafortune, Sean Lafortune, and Amaree Lafortune; sister, Oeydis (Bernt) Ellingsen, loving brothers and sisters in law, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends that she had made throughout the years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.