Evelyn Irene Ferguson, 83, Clarksville, TN, formerly of Junction City, passed away February 5, 2023, with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Oeystein and Margot Pettersen, November 7, 1939, in Mosterhamn, Norway. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Ferguson, brother Rune Pettersen, and grandson Jaden Lafortune. Evelyn is survived by daughters, Vivian (Miles) Price and Sandra (Wesly) Lafortune; grandchildren, Miles H. Price II, Spencer Price, Savannah Price, Jourdan Lafortune, Sean Lafortune, and Amaree Lafortune; sister, Oeydis (Bernt) Ellingsen, loving brothers and sisters in law, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends that she had made throughout the years.
Evelyn was talented and adventurous in many aspects of her life. She was a master of knitting and baking. Most importantly she was a selfless, amazing, and loving mother and grandmother, who was affectionately referred to by many as MorMor. Evelyn was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Evelyn chose to be an anatomical donator to Meharry Medical College, and her ashes will be memorialized in Norway.
