Felecia Ann Zeedyk, beloved wife, mother and sister passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Nov. 5, 2021.
Felecia was born April 26, 1960. She was the oldest of two children, born to Betty and Rodney Williams.
She was a lifetime resident of Manhattan, Kansas, where she met the love of her life, Steve Zeedyk. The two were wed on July 5, 1997.
Felecia had a passion for traveling with her husband, hunting, fishing and motorcycling. When she wasn't doing those things, you could find her on her motorcycle, beside Steve, enjoying the ride. Her free time included being the best grandmother to her grandchildren and spoiling the two dogs and her cat that she loved very much.
Felecia is survived by her husband Steve, of Ogden, son Jason Latham, of Salina, daughter Sadie Webb of Great bend, Daughter Kristina Zeedyk of Salina and son Shawn Zeedyk of Salina and her 12 grandchildren.
Felecia is proceeded in death by her parents Rodney and Betty Williams, her two grandchildren, Damion and Hayden, and her younger sister Patie Presslor.
Memorial Services for Felecia will be held on Friday Nov. 19, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Bible Church, 302 S. Elm St. in Ogden, Kansas, the Pastor Mark Hitzfeld officiating. Inurnment will be private at a later date.
Memorial contributions in memory of Felecia are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.