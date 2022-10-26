Moritz
Frances Darlene Moritz, resident of Chapman, Kansas, passed away on October 24, 2022 at the age of 90.

She was born August 13, 1932 at Burlington, Kansas, the daughter of Bert and Maude (Garrett) Decker. She graduated from Burlington High School with the class of 1950. While a student, Darlene worked at Shaull’s Drug Store and Burlington Country Club. After graduation she worked for Coffee County Rural Electric Cooperative until moving to Kansas City, MO in 1951. While there she trained for the Northern Division with South Western Bell Telephone Company to move to Topeka. She was a secretary to the Division Maintenance supervisor until she married and transferred to the Wichita Office and worked until 1956.

