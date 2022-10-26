Frances Darlene Moritz, resident of Chapman, Kansas, passed away on October 24, 2022 at the age of 90.
She was born August 13, 1932 at Burlington, Kansas, the daughter of Bert and Maude (Garrett) Decker. She graduated from Burlington High School with the class of 1950. While a student, Darlene worked at Shaull’s Drug Store and Burlington Country Club. After graduation she worked for Coffee County Rural Electric Cooperative until moving to Kansas City, MO in 1951. While there she trained for the Northern Division with South Western Bell Telephone Company to move to Topeka. She was a secretary to the Division Maintenance supervisor until she married and transferred to the Wichita Office and worked until 1956.
On September 3, 1955, she married James Moritz in Burlington, Kansas. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary three months before he passed away. She worked for her husband at Alpine Moving and Storage Company in Wichita, Ks until they started their family. In 1970 the family moved to Milford, Kansas and she helped her husband on the farm and also worked for Dean Berneking Catering for 10 years.
Darlene was active in her community and church. She belonged to Beta Sigma Phi and held several offices while in Topeka. She was a member of Pleasant View EHU, Circle, St. Xavier Catholic Church, Junction City, Kansas and St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Chapman, Ks.
She is survived by her daughters: Marilyn (Monty) Ferris, Wamego, Ks, Loretta (Joe) Fisher and Sandra (Curtis) Barbee both of Chapman, Ks; and son, Harvey (Stacy) Moritz also of Chapman, Ks; son-in-law, David Manning of Chapman, Ks; grandchildren: Crystal, Jessie, Lance, Mistie, Melissa, Shane, Alecia, Jessica, Molly, Kera, Casey, Tanner, Macie, Chris, J. R, and Amanda and 37 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James, daughter, Brenda Manning; parents, Bert and Maude Decker; two brothers and five sisters.
Rosary with the family will be Thursday, Oct. 27th at 5:00-5:30 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Chapman, Ks. Visitation will follow rosary from 5:30-7:00. Funeral will be Friday, Oct. 28th at 10:30 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Chapman, Ks. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Junction City, Ks following Funeral. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Michael’s Catholic Church, the American Diabetes Association, or to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be sent in care of the Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 411, Chapman, Kansas 67431. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.funeralchapel.com.
