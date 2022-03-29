Geneva (GB) Caley Mar 29, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Geneva Caley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GB is coming home to join her parents Myrle & Bonita Caley. She was loved by many and lived a full life.Enternment will be, April 12th 2022 at Highland Cemetary @ noon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJCHS principal reassigned, associate principal to take her placeJCHS students suspended after fights ThursdayTeacher sues school district members after choosing not to use student's preferred pronounsJunction City doesn’t seem to want to growBrett WilliamsPolice logs 03-22-22A Tale of Two C’s: Opera House discovers historic sign lettersArea residents show prized cars, win trophies at Car FestJunction City baseball begins under first year head coachCreating Culture: Two local artists display art pieces at C. L. Hoover Opera House Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local display ads by PaperG Newspaper Ads Herington Hospital Fort Riley Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
