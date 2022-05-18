Gerald H. "Jerry" Bielefeld, 95, of Grandview Plaza, KS, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Valley View Senior Life Center. A funeral service was held 10 a.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Timothy McCall officiating. The burial took place following the service at Highland Cemetery. A visitation was held 5-7 Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 630 S. Eisenhower Drive, Junction City, KS 66441 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Jerry was born June 8, 1926, in Hope, KS, the son of William Bernhardt and Helen (Amick) Bielefeld.
Jerry attended the Probasco Grade School in Dickinson County, KS, and graduated from the Dickinson County Community High School with the class of 1943. After high school graduation, he continued to farm on the family farm until he joined the United States Corp of Engineers where worked in the Azore Islands from 1944 until 1945. After returning from the Azores he worked at Camp Phillips in Topeka and Kansas City. In 1953, he became a self employed filling station owner. He owned and operated K-T Service and Plaza Mobil until 1984. He also worked for Mobil Travelers in Junction City where he drove new RV's throughout the United States. Other jobs in the Junction City area included Stockman Co-op, Western Auto and Willhoite Motors until his full retirement in 1996. After his retirement, he worked many years for Johnson Funeral Home taking many road trips, funeral services and visitations.
In 1976, he was elected to the City Council at Grandview Plaza, KS. He served on the council for many years having been mayor several times. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Junction City, KS.
On August 10, 1949, he married Joyce M. Smith in Enterprise, KS. They were happily married for seventy two years.
Survivors include his wife Joyce; one son, Gary Bielefeld and one daughter, Glenda Tullous both of Junction City, KS; one brother, Donald Bielefeld of Junction City, KS; one sister, Mary Sanders of Junction City, KS; three grandchildren, Michelle Tullous, Jennifer Tullous and Christina Bielefeld; one great-granddaughter, Camryn Santory, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, William Dennis Bielefeld.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Valley View Senior Life Staff and to the wonderful Staff of Accord Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.