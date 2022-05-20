Hamilton Kay Heldstab, 94, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living. A funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church with Associate Pastor Will Ravenstein officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the First United Methodist Church or Accord Hospice.
Kay was born March 25, 1928, in Junction City, KS, the son of Walter Hamilton and Mayme Irene (King) Heldstab.
Kay graduated from the Junction City High School with the class of 1946. After his graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corp where he served on the U.S.S. Topeka. After serving in the United States Marine Corp he attended trade school for refrigeration. He worked for Sears and Roebuck Company for sixteen years. He opened Heldstab Appliance in 1971 and continued working until 1991. After his retirement, he owned and operated Antique Junction Antique Mall with his wife Marilyn. Kay was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church in Junction City. At the time of his death, he was the longest standing member of the church. He was a long time member of the Sertoma Club. Kay also did a lot of volunteer work in the Junction City Community including the Geary County Historical Society and the Opera House Foundation.
Kay married Marilyn Marie Burbank January 13, 1952. Marilyn passed away December 16, 2016.
Survivors include three sons, Steve (Charlotte) Heldstab of Whitefish, MT, Randy (Chris) Heldstab and Terry (Peggy) both of Junction City, KS; one daughter, Chris Frink (Marc) of Manhattan, KS; nine grandchildren, Jason Heldstab (Annette), Jaimie Heldstab, Jennifer McCullough (Sean), Sarah Bettis (Adam), Emily Durig (Mike), Elizabeth Crisler (Jesse), Mike Heldstab (Morgan), Angela Gerena and Brian Heldstab (Samantha); twenty seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Eileen Martino of Junction City, KS; a bonus granddaughter-in-law Spring January (Terry) and numerous nephews and nieces.
Kay was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn; one sister, Joyce Winter, one great-granddaughter, Lillian Kay Bettis and one great-grandson Kammeron Haggerty.
