Harry D. Orbison, age 88, of Manhattan, died Monday March 6, 2023 at the Valley View Senior Life Retirement Community in Junction City, Kansas.
Harry was born on September 13, 1934 in Oswego, Kansas, the son of Elber and Naomi (Gore) Orbison. He grew up in Pittsburg, Kansas area and graduated from Pittsburg High School with the class of 1952. Harry then attended Pittsburg State University and was in the ROTC Program at Pitt State. He earned his Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Following his graduation from Pitt State, he entered the U.S. Army. He served for 2 years, he then attended Kansas State University and earned his Bachelors Degree in Architecture. After working for an architecture firm for a couple of years, Harry joined the US Army Corps of Engineering. He worked there until his retirement in 1981 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Then Harry took a job working in Civil Service at Fort Riley as director of facilities. He officially retired in January of 1997.
On May 27, 1955 in Pittsburg, Kansas, Harry was united in marriage to Belva Jo “BJ” Goodall. She preceded him in death on July 27, 2010.
Harry and BJ were members of the St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center in Manhattan. Harry enjoyed being part of the church activities. Harry enjoyed the outdoors and being with his animals. He loved his horses, dogs, and wildlife of all kinds. Living out in the Deep Creek Area, there was room for all the animals Harry took care of. Couple of his favorite activities were wood working and being a hobby farmer.
The KSU College of Veterinary Medicine always took care of the horses and dogs and animals Harry and BJ had. He and Bj appreciated the college and they were proud supporters and made sure to give what they could for the school to provide care for all the animals in need. Harry knew the staff at the college and he will be missed by them all. One of his last gifts was to make sure a new surgical clinic will be built for the college, he wanted to honor his wife BJ, by having part of the clinic with her name on it. He and BJ will always be thankful for the College of Vet Medicine.
In addition to being a member of the St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center, Harry was a member of the American Legion, the VFW, the KSU Presidents Club, KSU Alumni Association, KSU Land Grant Legacy, The Riley County Humane Society, Bishops Circle, Friends of the St. Isidore’s Society and Legacy Society, and the Humane Society of the US.
Harry is survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Trudy and Ed Sims, of Manhattan, and his three nephews: Tyler Sims, Ian Rydzel, and Craig Rydzel.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 until 7:30p.m. Friday at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan. A Wake Service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 7:30p.m. on Friday.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday March 11, 2023 at the St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center, 711 Denison in Manhattan. Interment with full military honors will follow at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions in memory of Harry are suggested to the Riley County Humane Society or the KSU Foundation - to be used for the College of Veterinary Medicine. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.