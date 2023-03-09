Harry D. Orbison, age 88, of Manhattan, died Monday March 6, 2023 at the Valley View Senior Life Retirement Community in Junction City, Kansas.

Harry was born on September 13, 1934 in Oswego, Kansas, the son of Elber and Naomi (Gore) Orbison. He grew up in Pittsburg, Kansas area and graduated from Pittsburg High School with the class of 1952. Harry then attended Pittsburg State University and was in the ROTC Program at Pitt State. He earned his Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

