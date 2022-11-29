Helen L. Bauer, 79, of Junction City, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 3625 SW 29th St #102, Topeka, KS 66614.
She was born on February 1, 1943, in Elgin, Illinois to Herbert and Eva (Grant) Hudgens.
On January 9, 1963, Helen married Charles L. Bauer in Peoria, Illinois. Together they raised three children; Rhonda, Mechille, and Cynthia.
Helen worked on Fort Riley at the MWR Organization for over twenty years. In her free time, she loved to spend time in her flower garden, watch birds play in the bird baths, and walking her dogs. She also loved spending time with her daughters and dragging them through Dillard's every chance she got. Helen's favorite moments were being able to spend time with her grandchildren. She was also a member of First Christian Church and was very active in the women's bible study groups.
Helen is survived by her loving daughters; Rhonda (Edwin) Gonzalez of Midwest City, Oklahoma, Mechille (James) Wade of Junction City, Kansas, Cynthia Bauer and her fiancé Kelly Scott of Hill City, Kansas; eight grandchildren, Joshua, Karen, James, Brittnee, Michelle, Megan, Justin, and Christian; and blessed with ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Charles and her parents.
