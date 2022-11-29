Helen L. Bauer

Helen L. Bauer, 79, of Junction City, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 3625 SW 29th St #102, Topeka, KS 66614.

She was born on February 1, 1943, in Elgin, Illinois to Herbert and Eva (Grant) Hudgens.

