Helen Lockyer passed away peacefully at home in Eugene, Oregon on July 16th, three days after celebrating her 100th birthday. Helen was born and raised on the family farm in Kansas. Following her early education in a one-room schoolhouse, she graduated from Russell High School, and Kansas State University with her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Helen returned to live in Russell after graduation. She enjoyed her work, getting together with family, and traveling with her friends. After Helen returned from a trip to Europe,. her sister and brother-in-law introduced her to her future husband, John. Helen and John were married in Russell in 1953 and later moved to Junction City, Kansas where they raised their four daughters. Helen was a kind, thoughtful, and generous person with an infectious laugh. She enjoyed her work and continued working until she was nearly 80. She loved visiting family and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed going to water aerobics classes, which she attended until last year.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Beatrice; her husband John; and her eight siblings: Luella, Leon, Herman, Elmer, Hilda, Al, Marie and Darlene. She is survived by her daughters Ann of Victoria, BC, Canada, Jean of San Francisco, CA, Susan of Eugene, OR, and Mary of San Diego, CA; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. We will miss her dearly.
A private family memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Remembrances in Helen’s name may be made to your local animal shelter or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary, Eugene, Oregon. Please access the obituary and guestbook at musgroves.com
