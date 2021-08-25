Henry E. Brackney Aug 25, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral services for Henry E. Brackney, age 77, of Chapman, are pending with Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel in Chapman. Mr. Brackney passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at his home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Henry E. Brackney Funeral Service Pass Away Funeral Chapel Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJC Main Street logo contest finalists selectedStudents spread positivity as JCHS teachers return to workMartino sentenced in child sexual abuse caseChez Matou owner to donate profits to Haitian earthquake reliefJunction City welcomes Twin Valley fiber internet servicesBrandon Martino SentencingTerry James Mock1st Infantry Division Soldiers focus on Virtue, during Big Red One Year of HonorHildebrand Dairy expands reach via partnership with online retailerCounty adds two COVID-19 deaths Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSon of Junction City Police Chief arrested (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Newspaper Ads A5554 Notice of Budget Branch Bulletin
