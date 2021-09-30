Henry E. Brackney was born January 5, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Ellsworth and Edith (Heiser) Brackney. Henry passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at this home in Chapman.
In 1976 Henry moved his family to Junction City and in 2007 he moved to Chapman. He was a car salesman for Dick Edwards in Junction City. Following his retirement Henry delivered meals for Meals on Wheels in Abilene, and was a member of Emmanuel Church in Abilene, and enjoyed square dancing. The joy of Henry’s life was the love of the Lord, his family and friends. He never met a stranger.
On August 14, 1966 he married Gail Garner. They later divorced. He then married Joan May on September 26, 2009 in Junction City. She survives of the home. Other survivors include his sons Michael Brackney of Plano, Texas, Douglas and his wife Emily Brackney of Hickory Creek, Texas, Terry and his wife Carla Brackney of Cedar Grove, Minnesota, step sons James Burton of Herington, Randolph and his wife Marje Burton of Salina, step daughters Teresa Mahieu of Junction City, Tamatha Welsh of Junction City, sisters Jeannette and husband Ernie Thoms of Anderson, South Carolina, Marcella Magill of Greensborough, Maryland, 17 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandchild Bobbie Jo Moore, great grandchild Beckett Burton, and son-in-law Chuck Mahieu, brother-in-law Gary Magill.
Private graveside services were held in August 28, 2021 at the Greenridge Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be 10:00 am Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Emmanuel Church with Pastor Gordon McClure officiating. Live streaming will be available at www.facebook.com/ecabilene/videos. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church or the Senior Center and may be sent in care of the Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, PO Box 411, Chapman, Kansas 67431. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.londeenfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.