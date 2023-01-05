Hildegunde M. "Hilde" Folwell, 90, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Following cremation, a private ceremony will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Xavier Catholic Church, 281 N. Washington Street, Junction City, Kansas, 66441.
Hilde was born in Breitensee, Germany on December 28, 1932, to Alfred and Paulina Kopp; a hardworking, loving, and dedicated farming family that were pillars of the community. Her faith and work ethic grew from deep within the rich soil of her home village and she carried and shared that foundation throughout her life. While working as an Au Pair for an American military family, she was introduced to her future husband Weldon, a United States Army soldier. They married by law on July 9, 1955, and were married in the church on July 10, 1955, in Schweinfurt, Germany and enjoyed 67 wonderful years of marriage with their three daughters living in Germany, Hawaii, and finally settling in Junction City.
Hilde had several jobs throughout her 66 years in Junction City, but her passion was that of a wife and mother. She loved spending time in the kitchen creating delicious meals and baked treats for her family and sharing her German recipes and treats with friends and neighbors. She was a "mother" to many and a friend to all. When prompted, she loved to tell stories of her life as a young girl growing up in the Bavarian area of West Germany, and of being a military spouse and mother traveling the world. Her devotion to faith and church kept her active at Saint Xavier Catholic Church and connected to her church community.
She was preceded in death by her father Alfred Kopp, her mother Paulina Kopp, her sister Rita Boiger, and her brother Heribert Kopp.
Hilde is survived by her loving husband, Weldon Folwell of Junction City, Kansas, three daughters; Rita Folwell of Junction City, Kansas, Beverly Folwell of Bedford, Texas, and Patty Folwell Blaylock (Scott Blaylock #1 Son in Law) of Abilene Texas; her sister Maria of Bad Neustadt an der Saale, Germany, grandson Aaron Blaylock (Courtney Mick Blaylock #1 Grand Daughter in Law) of Tumwater, Washington, great granddaughter Brooklyn Blaylock of Tumwater, Washington; nephews and nieces.
