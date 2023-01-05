Folwell
Buy Now

Folwell

Hildegunde M. "Hilde" Folwell, 90, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Following cremation, a private ceremony will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Xavier Catholic Church, 281 N. Washington Street, Junction City, Kansas, 66441.

Hilde was born in Breitensee, Germany on December 28, 1932, to Alfred and Paulina Kopp; a hardworking, loving, and dedicated farming family that were pillars of the community. Her faith and work ethic grew from deep within the rich soil of her home village and she carried and shared that foundation throughout her life. While working as an Au Pair for an American military family, she was introduced to her future husband Weldon, a United States Army soldier. They married by law on July 9, 1955, and were married in the church on July 10, 1955, in Schweinfurt, Germany and enjoyed 67 wonderful years of marriage with their three daughters living in Germany, Hawaii, and finally settling in Junction City.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.