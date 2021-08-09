Jacqueline “Jackie” Langvardt, 79, of Junction City, passed away on August 1, 2021 at Research Medical Center, Kansas City, MO. Visitation was held Friday, August 6, 2021, from 5:00 pm. to 6:30 pm., with rosary at 6:30 pm at Johnson Cremations, Funerals & Receptions. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 am, Saturday, August 7, 2021 at St. Xavier Catholic Church with Fr Gnanasekar Kulandi officiating. Cremation followed the services and a private family inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be designated to St. Xavier Catholic Church and to the American Heart Association.
She was born on October 1, 1941, Junction City, Kansas to Otto and Lelia (Benning) Wunder. Jackie worked as the receptionist and optometric assistant for Drs. Reynoldson and Reynoldson for many years. In her early years Jackie enjoyed bowling, softball, and bingo with her mom and siblings and later in life she enjoyed golfing, word search puzzles, and was an avid Kansas State, Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs fan. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family especially when her great grandchildren were there.
She was a member of St. Xavier Catholic Church.
On June 12, 1969 she married Larry Langvardt he survives of the home.
Jackie is also survived by her daughters, Lori (Mike) Charland of Fort Worth, TX, Amy (Jason) Rathbone of Weaverville, NC; three granddaughters Hillary (Michael) Weilbacher of Fort Rucker, AL, Morgan (AJ) Williams of Fort Worth, TX and Maggie (Parlie) Shikany of Fort Worth, Texas, five great- granddaughters and three great-grandsons. She is also survived by her brother Gene Wunder of El Centro, CA, and half-brother, Jerry (Mengie) Tork, sister-in-laws Nancy (Tom) Cannon of Salina, KS and Eldora Wunder of Vermillion, SD, brother-in-law Duane Langvardt of St. Louis, MO and several nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Carl “Bud” Wunder and William “Willie” Wunder, three sisters, Wanda Cohen, Gloria Hayter and Marcine Sheaffer, three brother-in-laws, Earl Hayter, Dave Sheaffer, Loren “Whitey” Langvardt and sister-in-law, Judy Langvardt.
