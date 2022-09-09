James C. Dean, 90, of Junction City passed away September 6, 2022 at Valley View Nursing Home after a period of declining health.
Born in Anderson County, Kentucky, he was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Ruby Dean and his wife of 38 years, Hazel Dean. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Vernon Dean, Harold Dean, Richard Dean; sisters, Helen Dean and Grace Perry; sons, James Stephen Dean, Michael Dean and Randall Dean.
He is survived by sisters Doris Carmickle and Nancy Wooldridge of Kentucky; daughter Sandra Dean of Virginia, sister-in-law Jimmie Faye Lundie, also of Virginia; step-son Mark Thomas of Colorado; granddaughters Lisa Faye Dean Ortiz and Flor Karina Ortiz Rodriguez of Chihuahua, Chihuahua Mexico; 5 great-grandchildren also of Mexico; devoted friends Kelly and Jo Budden and Beverly Greenwood.
James was retired from the U.S. Army as CW2 after 23 years in food service serving two tours in Vietnam. He was on the pistol team winning many awards including the 'Distinguished Pistol Shot' award.
He also retired from Deans' Custom Upholstery after 35 years making many friends through his business and mentoring others teaching them the trade.
He was a member of the Milford Lions Club being awarded the 'Melvin Jones Fellow' for his generosity and service to the community.
He went to the Geary Senior Center where he enjoyed the exercise and yoga classes and Bible study regularly with his friends there.
His big passion was hunting and fishing, making numerous elk hunts and loved telling the story of when he got two turkeys with one shot. He and Hazel were also avid gardeners and shared the products of their labor with friends and neighbors.
He was an active member of the First Christian Church until his health began to fail. He loved the Lord and was ready to be home with Jesus.
A visitation for Mr. Dean will take place 5-7 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home. A funeral service for Mr. Dean will take place 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at First Christian Church with Pastor Ronnie Roberts and Marcia Duncan officiating. Burial will follow the service with full military honors at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery.
