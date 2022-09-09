James C. Dean

James C. Dean

James C. Dean, 90, of Junction City passed away September 6, 2022 at Valley View Nursing Home after a period of declining health.

Born in Anderson County, Kentucky, he was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Ruby Dean and his wife of 38 years, Hazel Dean. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Vernon Dean, Harold Dean, Richard Dean; sisters, Helen Dean and Grace Perry; sons, James Stephen Dean, Michael Dean and Randall Dean.

